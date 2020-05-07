Aayush Sharma spends time amidst nature this lockdown

Aayush Sharma is currently stationed Arpita Farms in Panvel along with his family and in-laws, including Salman Khan. Away from the hustle, he’s happy to spending some “fruitful” time with his children, Ahil, 4, and Ayat. “This year, Ahil was supposed to start his proper schooling but due to the pandemic, it’s not happening. I’m taking this time to teach him whatever I can in my capacity. The other day I was busy explaining him the different kind of terrains we’ve on planet earth. It’s a good way of bonding with him,” he says, adding, “With Ayat, it’s all about trying to make her laugh. She’s four months now and I spend a lot of time trying to get her attention.”

Aayush Sharma is currently stationed Arpita Farms in Panvel along with his family and in-laws, including Salman Khan. Away from the hustle, he’s happy to spending some “fruitful” time with his children, Ahil, 4, and Ayat. “This year, Ahil was supposed to start his proper schooling but due to the pandemic, it’s not happening. I’m taking this time to teach him whatever I can in my capacity. The other day I was busy explaining him the different kind of terrains we’ve on planet earth. It’s a good way of bonding with him,” he says, adding, “With Ayat, it’s all about trying to make her laugh. She’s four months now and I spend a lot of time trying to get her attention.”

Sharma says that he’s being able to enjoy Mother Nature up, close and personal now. “Around the farmhouse, there are leopards and eight different kinds of snakes. Due to the hot climate, the animals are coming to the lake which is next to the property. It’s quite interesting because I love wildlife. Recently, we spotted 1,00,000 flamingos in Navi Mumbai,” he says.

The actor confides that he has taken to photography during the lockdown period. “For years, I wanted to do a photography course and research more about Indian history. Now I’m getting the time to do so. Next week, I’ll start learning to cook. As for Ahil, I’m happy that he’s living the farm life,” he says.

So what has been his biggest learning from the health crisis and the consequent lockdown? “Once in a while, it’s good to stop and reboot. It gives you time to re-evaluate. It’s making me realise that in life we are depended on people for so many things which we can otherwise do on our own. For me, things will be different post the lockdown. Self-reliance is something I’ve learned in this period and I’m enjoying it,” he signs off.