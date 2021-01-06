AAP president demands resignation of Chief Minister

Bengaluru

In addition to the denotification scam of Bennaganahalli, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s huge denotification scam of around 4.34 acres of land in villages around Devarabisanahalli and Bellandur has come in forefront. The High Court on January 5, 2021 gave its judgement which clearly says that Yediyurappa was involved in denotification of more than 1 acre of land near the village of Gangenahalli Matha. Aam Aadmi Party Bengaluru President Mohan Dasari urges that if Chief Minister Yediyurappa has some basic morals, he should immediately resign and face an impartial investigation.

Speaking at a press conference held on Wednesday, he said that the Supreme Court dismissed the Benniganahalli case on technical grounds. The legal department has behaved irresponsibly and has favored D K Shivakumar and B S Yediyurappa who are the main accuse in land scam. He also suspects that Yediyurappa has many other scams which are still unearthed.

On December 22nd and January 5th, in a mere 15 days gap, the Chief Minister was caught in such a serious charge from the High Court. Therefore, the investigation of this case should be handed over to a special police and judicial team. Yediyurappa being the Chief Minister is extremely influential and it is impossible for the normal police and judicial team to investigate his case impartially and in a just way.

AAP State media head Jagadish v sadam, Mathadahalli denotification case has come to light in the name of close relatives of former chief minister Kumaraswamy. This proves that all three political parties, JDS, Congress and BJP are involved in huge and scams. All of them have been deceiving people without demanding for an impartial investigation.

Yeddiyurappa, the first Indian Chief Minister who was imprisoned while he was the ruling Chief Minister has bought shame for Karnataka. Prithvi Reddy advised that Yediyurappa should not further tarnish the image of Karnataka and insult the Kannadigas and rather resign from his post before going to jail.