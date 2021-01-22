AAP in preparation for Taluk, ZP and BBMP elections: Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party is gearing up for the upcoming Taluk Panchayat, Zilla Panchayat and BBMP elections in Karnataka. There are already a number of candidates in many districts, with a lot of young people gravitating towards the party. After the victory of various AAP supported candidates in gram panchayat elections, the party is sure to win seats in the Taluk and Zilla Panchayat elections as well.

Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi model is appealing to the nation. People are looking for alternative political party apart from BJP and congress and the same is evident from the number of seats AAP candidates have won in local body elections throughout the country.

Aam Aadmi Party has opened offices in every constituency, ward and booth level for the upcoming BBMP elections. Meetings with citizens are being conducted at the booth level and people are expressing confidence in the Aam Aadmi Party.

In 2011-12, there was a strong movement in the country for the Jan Lokpal Bill to be implemented. At that time, I participated in the “India Against Corruption” movement in Karnataka. I was very proud of the Lokayukta in Karnataka and the efficiency with which it was managed by Santosh Hegde. I really believed that this kind of Lokayukta is needed in the entire country. But the situation in Karnataka today is really heart wrenching. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah diluted Lokayukta and laid the foundation of all the corruption that we see in Karnataka today. Yediyurappa, who assured that he would bring back Lokayukta within 24 hours of coming into power, is instead misusing Lokayukta today to remove all the land scam and denotification charges against him.

The opposition parties have forgotten their responsibilities are sitting quiet even when the Chief Minister Yediyurappa is misusing Lokayukta. They are instead involved in cheap caste based politics. Aam Aadmi Party is the only party which is working strongly as opposition in Karnataka.

Even during the corona pandemic time, the state BJP government has been hindering the general public by raising all prices including electricity and property taxes. The state BJP government is postponing the BBMP election and is indulged in dividing the wards according to their convenience and looting the citizens of Bengaluru.

The JDS party, which has supported anti-farmer laws, including 79A and B in the assembly should be ashamed to claim themselves as a pro farmer party.

In the recent verdict from the High Court on December 22nd and 27th, it was directed that B S Yediyurappa should face an investigation in the Devarabisanahalli and Bellandur denotification cases. But it is shameful that Yediyurappa misused his powers and got a B report filed from the Lokayukta. The opposition is also quiet as Yediyurappa has been helping them in various cases like Kumarswamy’s Mattadahalli denotification scam, jantakal minig scam, Siddaramaiah’s redo scam, D K Shivakumar’s Beniganahalli denotification scam and many more. As a result, the BJP is only in power in Karnataka and the JDS and the Congress are allies in the state government-run scam, money laundering and treason. He also accused the three parties for co-operating huge corruption in Karnataka.

JCB (Janta dal, Congress and BJP) are all three hands in glove in looting the citizens in Karnataka. He declared Karnataka has had enough of these JCB and really needs AAP now!