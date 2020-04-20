Aahana Kumra trying something new each day has now taken up JLo challenge

Aahana Kumra who has been very active on her social media handle lately has taken up a new challenge. Actress is a fitness freak and she puts up a video every day working out with her sister and motivating many others to stay fit and healthy. During this lock-down she has been staying with her sister which keeps her entertained and close to her family. Recently the actress shared a video where she is seen trying the JLo challenge and it is interesting to see her doing something different.

We have hardly seen Aahana dancing and seems that even she has been of lately not tried dancing and by making this video it proves that dance comes to her naturally. She captioned the video, ” So! This happened during the weekend!

Yes! I finally took the #jlosuperbowlchallenge thanks to some inspiration from @sidmenon1

Had completely forgotten how to dance! I think this is my first attempt to dance after a long long time! And thank God for @youtubeindia for being such a good teacher!Can’t believe quarantine is making me do things I never imagined in my wildest dreams! Go on! Try something new! It’s therapeutic and fun at the same time!! @jlo thanks for the escape from quarantine anxiety!”

Dance has been therapeutic and it has even worked in Aahana Kumra’s case. It will be interesting to see her more such new experiments.