Aahana Kumra back to the roots

Aahana Kumra is thrilled to have returned to Prithvi Theatre, which she calls her second home, after months. Now that it has reopened post the pandemic, Kumra caught Makarand Deshpande’s play, Gandhi. She became emotional after visiting the green room. Kumra’s tryst with acting started with plays at Prithvi. She has worked with Deshpande, Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Aahana Kumra, recently, was praised by Amitabh Bachchan for her performance in Voot’s crime thriller Marzi. In the show, Aahana played the role of Sameera Chauhan, a teacher who accuses a surgeon of rape post a dinner date. While Aahana received immense critical acclaim for her act in the web series, the actress has now earned herself a nomination at the prestigious Asian Academy Creative Awards.

Post winning in the Best Actress category in India, Aahana is now representing the country on a global level as she’s now nominated along with actresses from different parts of the world. Kumra has been nominated in the ‘Best Actress In A Leading Role’ category for her performance in ‘Marzi’. The winners of the Asian Academy Creative Awards will be announced on December 4th, hence there’s a lot of excitement amongst all her fans for the same.

Ecstatic about the big nomination, Aahana Kumra said, “It’s such an honour for me to able to represent my country on a global platform. Marzi is such a special show and I will always be grateful for the amount of love people have given me for my performance. I’m excited about the big day and it’s definitely going to be the best feeling in the world to get lauded for my work at the Asian Academy Creative Awards. It’s every actor’s dream and am totally looking forward to it.”

Streaming on the OTT platform Voot Select, ‘Marzi’ stars Aahana Kumra and Rajeev Khandelwal in the lead roles. It is based on the novel ‘Liar’ which is written by the BAFTA and Emmy nominated Jack and Harry Williams.