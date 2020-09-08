‘Aa Karaala Ratri’ to be remade in Telugu and Tamil

Critically acclaimed movie Aa Karaala Ratri, which was directed by Dayal Padmanabhan, will be remade in Telugu and Tamil. The film has Anupama Gowda and J Karthik in lead roles.

The director of the film, in a press release, stated, “I have signed a Telugu film with the legendary producer Allu Arvind. The shoot for this feature film is scheduled to begin this month at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. It is a remake of my Kannada classic thriller Aa Karaala Ratri, for which I bagged the Karnataka State Film Award for best director and best film. I am taking the core team from the Kannada film industry to work in the Telugu project to prove the skill and the ability of our technicians and actors who can also deliver quality work like other leading film industry technicians and actors.”

The director added, “While, B Rakesh will be working as the cinematographer, Manikanth Kadri will be the music director and Preethi Babu will be the editor. I love to add that Veena Sundar will be making her debut with the same role in Telugu. Naveen Krishna will be featured in the same fortune-teller character. After completing the Telugu version, I will be directing the Tamil version too. The popular production house Abhishek films, which is based in Chennai and owned by Ramesh Pilai, will be producing the film. The rest of the details about the movie will be shared shortly. I would like to wholeheartedly thank the state of Karnataka for having embraced me as their own. I owe every bit of my accomplishments to the generous people of this state.”