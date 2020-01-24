ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

A short film based on the life of Puneeth Rajkumar

IBC News Bureau January 24, 2020
Fans and admirers of Power Star- Sandalwood actor, director and producer Puneeth Rajkumar are in for a treat as the actor has a short film based on his life. Directed by Tejas Ranganath, this short film is titled ‘Ajathashatru’ and is apparently based on the life and works of the star. Puneeth’s nephew, actor Dheeren Ramkumar shared a post on the social media platform Instagram, announcing the news and also congratulating and wishing the best to the film team, saying, “ಎಲ್ಲರಿಗು ನಮಸ್ಕಾರ “ ಅಜಾತಶತ್ರು “ ಕಿರುಚಿತ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ಹಾಗು ಚಿತ್ರ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಒಳ್ಳೆ ಯಶಸು ಸಿಗಲಿ ❤️😇 Wishing the entire team of “ajathashatru” all the best, may your efforts reap great rewards and reach great heights 👌 #powerstar😎 #appumama”

