A new state government employees bhavan costing of Rs 4 crore coming soon

Chitradurga

A new mammoth building at the cost of Rs 4 crore is going to come up on the outskirts of Chitradurga town in the name of Chitradurga district state government employees bhavan, said Karnataka state government employees association president C.S.Shadakshari. Inaugurating the celebration of Kannada Rajyotsava and direct interaction of government employees and teachers at Anubhavamantapa of Murugha mutt here on Monday, Shadakshari said that a suitable location has been earmarked for building the bhavan with the hard work selfless service of Chitradurga district employees association chief K. Manjunath the new building will be coming up at the earliest, Shadakshari hinted. Employees welfare committees will be formed at all the districts to find out solutions to their problems in the district level only, instead of wondering to Bengaluru headquarters, unnecessarily wasting time, money, and energy, Shadakshari contented.

CM B.S. Yediyurappa has hiked the grants Rs 1 crore from the existing Rs 30 lakh towards the sports activity’s organization across the state, he thanked the CM for his concern towards the sports activities. It is contemplating to open canteens at all the districts of the state and sell the essential items at 20% subsidy to all the state government employees, he informed.

PAY SCALES ON PAR WITH CENTRAL GOVT EMPLOYEES

Shadakshari has assured the state government employees to get their salaries on par with the central government pay scales at any cost without yielding to any kind of political pulls and pressures. ‘It is my responsibility to protect the employees and their family’s welfare by adhering to the slogan ‘NPS hathavo, employees bachavo’, the biggest issue before me’, Shadakshari noted. ‘I have to provide justice to the employees of over 78 government departments and certainly full fill all of them’, he assured. From May 5, 2021 onwards, we are going to observe it as a state government employees’ day and the best performed employees are going to be honoured on the occasion, he hinted. Chitradurga district employees association president K.Manjunath, state association general secretary Jagadeesh Gowda, treasurer Srinvas along with other office bearers of the state association besides, Chitradurga and Davanagere districts employees association office bearers were present.