‘A Lot Happened In Our Lives’: Kareena Kapoor Khan On Her Breakup With Shahid Kapoor

From Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai, John-Bipasha to Ranbir-Katrina, Bollywood has seen the breakup of many it-couples. One such couple was Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. The two were in a serious relationship and had done quite several films together like Milenge Milenge, 36 China Town, Chup Chup Ke and Jab We Met.

But the two parted their ways in 2006. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor’s estranged relationship is one of the most-talked-about love affairs of Bollywood. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan spilt some beans about the same.

In an interview, Kareena Kapoor got candid and spoke about her journey in Bollywood and spilled some beans about her break up with Shahid Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that a lot had happened in their lives while shooting for Jab We Met. Kapoor revealed that she was offered Jab We Met when she was busy shooting for Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar’s Tashan. The actor shared that it was Shahid Kapoor, who requested Kareena Kapoor to take up the role of Geet in Jab We Met and motivated her to give the film a thought.

Kareena added that even though the then-couple parted ways, the movie managed to work like magic on the audience. Furthermore, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that Jab We Met changed her career and Tashan changed her life, as she met the man of her dreams and married him. The actor also revealed that destiny had a huge game to play. Kareena and Shahid were last seen together in Anurag Kashyap’s Udta Punjab.

Kareena’s recent film, Good Newwz has worked wonders at the box office, as the film has officially become Kareena Kapoor’s most successful venture post-pregnancy. Kareena Kapoor will also be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor in the much-anticipated period drama, Takht.

As per reports, Kareena will be seen as Jahanara Begum onscreen. The actor has also been roped in for the much-awaited sequel, Angrezi Medium along with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Reportedly, Kareena is also currently in talks for a sequel to Veere Di Wedding.