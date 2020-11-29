A good response to the debt fair organized by the street side traders

Mysuru

The city’s municipal corporation has received a petition from the prime minister to inform the street vendors about the project of the ‘Akshay Nirbhar Nidhi’ special mini-project of street vendors. Applying from more people has been successful.

MLA L Nagendra inaugurated the day-long event on Saturday at the zonal office on Seshadri Iyer Road in the city. Speaking afterwards, he said that the central government’s ‘Atmanibhar’ scheme for street vendors is Rs. Has implemented a short-term plan. A lot of traders have already applied for it. He said more and more traders are applying for a small school and taking advantage of it.

MN Sashikumar, Additional Commissioner of Municipality, said that the scheme was implemented by the municipality from July 6 this year and will be in effect till 1 pm. Business travelers can avail loans up to Rs. The dealer informed him that he had a one-year period to pay off his loan in monthly installments.

Loans for those without a business certificate: It can also be used by those without an identity card and business certificate. Municipal officials informed that the community organizers and members of the town’s trade committee should inspect the site and issue a recommendation letter.

Up to 3% of the annual interest allowance is credited in cash in the form of cash back to the bank account of the borrower for a specified period. All commercial banks, regional rural banks, cooperative banks, NBSCs, MFIs and SHI banks are providing this facility.

For more information, contact the Community Organizer Shivappa through MSP. Lead Bank Manager Nagappa, Local Municipal Council member Prameela Bharat, Municipal Officers and Zonal Office Officers were present.