65 hospitals in state covered by Ayushman Bharat scheme: Kota Poojary

Minister for ports, fisheries and muzrai, Kota Srinivas Poojary, said that a total of 65 hospitals in Dakshina Kannada district are proposed to be brought under the ambit of ‘Ayushman Bharat’ health insurance scheme. He said that once this is done, more people will be able to get free treatment for coronavirus infection.

Poojary pointed out that free treatment under the said scheme is already being provided to Covid -19 patients through nine private hospitals including eight medical colleges. “A total of 24 hospitals are on the verge of being registered under the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme. We have asked all hospitals with a capacity of more than 50 beds to get registered under this scheme,” he explained.

Kota stated that after Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada district faced the biggest challenge as far as corona management is concerned. “As the district has eight medical college hospitals, patients tend to come here from various places. We have successfully managed the situation with the help of ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme and 40,000 antigen tests. In all medial college hospitals, we have taken over 50 percent beds. In these hospitals, we have appointed ‘Arogya Mitras’ for three shifts by paying them salaries. We have received enough number of ventilators, and provided ventilators to medical college hospitals at the rate of three each,” he explained.

Poojary said within a day after the home minister spoke about the drugs menace at Bengaluru, a meeting of the deputy commissioner and high level police officials was held in Dakshina Kannada district. He said he had issued strict orders to crush the drugs cartel without fear of favour, and without regard to the stature of the persons involved. He said that sale of drugs, cocaine, heroin etc near the schools, streets and near religious institutions will be regulated by strengthening intelligence system.

Boat ambulance

The minister said that there is a proposal to provide boat ambulance service on the lines of Kerala with medical facilities in case of fishermen facing danger to life including boat tragedy when undertaking fishing at sea. He said discussions with the chief minister were held on this issue. He also said that the concerned have been instructed to make it mandatory for country boat fishermen to wear jackets without fail.

Poojary said that as per the new model, a committee of mining and geology department official, panchayat development officer and village accountant will estimate the sand availability and dispose the same at the rate of Rs 300 per unit. In non-coastal regulatory zone limits, sand will be sold through MSIL without tenders, he said.