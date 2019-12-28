62 flights delayed due to low visibility

Dense fog and low-visibility conditions coupled with air traffic congestion delayed 38 departures and 24 arrivals at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Friday morning.

Three flights slated to land in Bengaluru were, meanwhile, diverted to Hyderabad and two to Chennai. They include GoAir flight G8 621 from Kannur, SpiceJet flight SG 3301 from Chennai, AirAsia flight I5 738 from Delhi, IndiGo flight 6E 199 from Mumbai and GoAir flight G8 113 from Delhi.

Fog derailed the plans of hundreds of passengers as many missed connecting flights from Bengaluru due to the delays and diversions. A few international passengers on board the diverted flights lamented that they’d been travelling for more than a day and were yet to reach their destination.

Rory Anthony Mitchell, who left Atlanta, US, around 4.45pm on December 24, was among the aggrieved passengers. Immigration issues at New York forced him to take a flight to Mumbai en route to Bengaluru. He reached Mumbai at 12.05am on Friday and took a 6.05am flight to Bengaluru, but was left stranded in the air and later at the Chennai airport due to inclement weather at KIA.

“Due to visibility issues, the flight which was supposed to reach at 7.45am was diverted to Chennai and we waited there for more than 45 minutes before beginning the journey back home. But unfortunately, we were in the air for more than an hour,” said Rory.

Rajkamal Mittal, a resident of Mumbai who was travelling to Rajahmundry via Bengaluru missed the connecting flight.

An actor, who was on his way to Rajahmundry to shoot for his upcoming multilingual film, had to cancel his plan. “I had a very important scene and all my co-stars were also free. I feel horrible for having cancelled the shoot. As actors, we plan our schedule well in advance and give dates to other projects and directors. Flight delay is a big problem,” he said.