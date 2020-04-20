59 miscreants create chaos in Padarayanapura, 5 FIRs booked

The Jagajeevanram Nagar police have arrested 59 miscreants, including a woman, who created a ruckus by destroying barricades and a checkpost set up to monitor the implementation of sealing orders in Padarayanapura in Chamarajpet limits. The gang assaulted the BBMP and medical staff during the quarantine.

Soumendu Mukherjee, Additional Commissioner of Police (west), said that five FIRs have been lodged against the people who are involved. “We have arrested 59 people who are under custody for interrogation. Some of them had primary and secondary contact with three patients who have COVID-19, so they will be sent to quarantine after the interrogation,” he said.

BBMP and health officials had already moved about 20 people to the quarantine facility and had visited the area to shift the remaining 38 people who had come in contact with positive patients.

The preliminary investigation revealed that around 22 BBMP staffers and police personnel went to convince the people. A couple of them agreed but some opposed it saying that they would not come out of their houses and demanded that if they have to be quarantined, arrangements should be made for home-quarantine.

Officials tried to convince the people that it was being done in the interest of their neighbours and residents in the locality but the people did not listen and went on a rampage. They vandalised the pandal and chairs where police staff used to sit as the area was sealed off. The gang created ruckus and pulled down the checkpost, destroying the barricades and damaging street lights and CCTV cameras.

All the accused were booked under IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder) National Disaster Management Act and other sections.

An angry mob created a ruckus here on Sunday evening when health department officials and health workers went to identify and shift secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients from the area to quarantine facilities. Visuals of the incident showed a group of people breaking barricades, chairs and tables in the area.

The ward had already been sealed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and preliminary reports suggest that the violence was triggered by rumours of some more residents of Padarayanapura being shifted to a quarantine facility.

The ward has 11 patients confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, some of whom had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi. BBMP officials, police and ASHA workers had listed around 58 secondary contacts of these patients to be taken to the quarantine centre. 15 of them had already been taken to a centre, the BBMP said in a statement.

The BBMP statement said that the violence started after a section of the secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients refused to go with health workers to the quarantine centre. The protesters also allegedly demanded that the MLA of the constituency, Zameer Ahmed, be called to the spot, stating that he is responsible for the ward. Some of the protesters also alleged that they were not getting sufficient food and wanted to go out for that purpose, according to the BBMP statement.

While reports suggested health workers had been attacked, media was informed that no official was injured in the attack, however property was damaged. State Secretary of the ASHA workers union also said that ASHA workers did not suffer injuries in the incident either.

The police have said that the protesters will face action under the National Disaster Management Act and other relevant sections of the law for obstructing government officials on duty. Further, police said that CCTV footage of the area will be scrutinised and violators will be identified.

Chamarajpet MLA and former minister Zameer Ahmed Khan tweeted, “I request everyone at Padarayanapura Ward to remain calm and follow guidelines of BBMP. This seal down is essential to protect your lives. So stay at home & prevent the spread.”

The Padarayanapura and Bapuji Nagar wards were sealed down on April 11 after finding five COVID-19 positive cases. In those, a 65-year-old woman from Padarayanapura — COVID-19 patient number 281– died at Victoria Hospital on Sunday.

Following this, BBMP health officials made a list of secondary contacts who had to be quarantined and tested for COVID-19.