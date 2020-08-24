5851 new cases reported in Karnataka

Bengaluru: As many as 5851 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Monday taking the state’s count of coronavirus cases to 283665.

The active cases in the state now stand at 81211 while 197625 people have been discharged.

The capital city reported 1918 cases raising the tally to 109793. Of this, 34735 are active.

Among the new cases, excluding Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi accounted for 319, followed by Ballari (306).

Of the 130 deaths recorded on Monday, 26 were from Bengaluru Urban, taking the district’s total death to 1694.