50 CCTV cameras to be set up for New Year celeb

Police will install around 500 CCTV cameras on MG Road, Brigade Road and adjoining areas in central business district (CBD) to track mischiefmongers during New Year celebrations on December 31.

“Ensuring safety of women and preventing untoward incidents will be our priority. We don’t want to take any chances during the celebrations,” a senior police officer said. Police along with technical crew were seen installing CCTV cameras on Church Street on Monday night.

“CCTV cameras will be installed at MG Road, Brigade Road, Anil Kumble Circle, Kasturba Road, Vittal Mallya Road, UB City, St Mark’s Road, Magrath Road, Museum Road, Residency Road and other sensitive areas. Focus lights will be also installed in these areas. Police watch towers will be erected on MG Road and Brigade Road, where more revellers are expected,” the officer said.

Asked about other measures, another officer said, “We are deploying more than 500 women personnel, from police and home guards to assist women during celebrations,” he said.

“Hoysala vehicles will patrol CBD till early morning. Commercial establishments have been asked to ensure their CCTV cameras and digital video recorders are functional,” police said.