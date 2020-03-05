5 samples tested negative for coronavirus disease

In a relief for officials, five suspected cases of coronavirus, who were admitted to the isolation ward at Rajiv Gandhi Chest Diseases Institute in Bengaluru earlier this week, have tested negative for the disease.

“We were awaiting the test results of two individuals who were in isolation and I’m glad to announce that they have both returned negative for the virus,” according to a doctor from the hospital. The two who had been in isolation returned to India recently from Saudi Arabia and Japan respectively.

The first two samples to return negative were that of two individuals who were suspected to have contracted the disease. Shortly thereafter, an Iranian national who had traveled to Bengaluru was also admitted to the hospital with symptoms. However his report too returned negative for the coronavirus.

Earlier this week, a Hyderabad-based techie was found to be positive for the virus, shortly it was found that he had recently traveled from Dubai to Bengaluru before returning to his home in Hyderabad. The 24-year-old man is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Hyderabad. In the meantime, health officials from Karnataka began using contact tracing methods to track down those who had possibly been in touch with the infected man. Those found to have been in touch with him were either placed under home quarantine or instructed to follow other measures as deemed necessary.

As of Thursday, there are 29 positive cases in India. Telangana and Delhi have each reported one case, both of which are stable. There are six individuals in Agra plus 14 Italians tourists and their Indian driver who have all tested positive for coronavirus disease. An Italian tourist and his wife who are in Jaipur have also been confirmed to have contracted the infection. An employee of PayTM based in Delhi was also found to be positive on Wednesday.

While there were three positive cases reported from the state of Kerala earlier, all of them have made a full recovery and have been sent home. On Thursday, state Health Minister KK Shylaja announced that the three people were now allowed to freely move around.