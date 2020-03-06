5 kg rice, 2 kg of wheat under ‘Anna Bhagya’

The government has reduced free rice under BPL ration cards from seven kg a month to five kg. At the same time, instead of the reduced rice, two kg of wheat will be given.

Even though this fact has not been mentioned in the state budget, this proposal submitted by the food and civil supplies department has been approved by the government, sources stated. The government does not propose to sanction toor dal, sugar or palm oil to BPL families as reported by some sources in the past.

The decision was taken as per the initiative undertaken by food and civil supply minister, K Gopalaiah, it is said. The budgetary allotment to the said department has therefore been reduced by Rs 1,234 crore this year as compared to last year.