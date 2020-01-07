5 Bestsellers from Kiehl’s

Kiehl’s Since 1851 beauty can be found everywhere because of their amazing ingredients, and the effective results for all types of skin. Many of their skincare products are scientifically formulated to help strengthen the skin barrier and provide more radiant, healthy-looking skin. Below mentioned are some of the best sellers from Kiehl’s:

Clearly Corrective DARK SPOT SOLUTION:

Clearly Corrective DARK SPOT SOLUTION is a fast-acting serum that evens skin tone and diminishes dark spots to impart overall radiance and luminosity to the skin. With continued daily usage, it helps to prevent the formation of future dark spots and other skin discolorations. No Silicones. No Parabens. No Fragrance. No Colorants. No Optical Diffusers.

Price: INR 4,300

Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate:

Formulated with even more Vitamin C, Dermatologist Solutions™ Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate is infused with 10.5% L-Ascorbic Acid and 2% Ascorbyl Glucoside along with Hyaluronic Acid. Our new and improved formula helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles while improving skin’s texture and radiance.

Price: INR 5,100

Midnight Recovery Concentrate:

Midnight Recovery Concentrate is a soothing, hydrating blend of lavender, squalane, and evening primrose helps to hydrate dry skin overnight. This potent elixir is 99% naturally-derived and paraben-free. This formulation boosts the repair and regeneration of skin when it is naturally programmed to best absorb active ingredients, typically between midnight to 4 a.m.

Price: INR 2100/- (15 ml), INR 3650 (30ml)

Calendula Herbal Extract Alcohol-Free Toner:

This effective toner is formulated with select herbal extracts to gently cleanse and soothe normal to oily skin types without the use of alcohol or harsh synthetic drying agents. Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner may be used to soothe and improve problem areas. The toner has real calendula flower petals in it and the petals are completely submerged in the toner.

Price: INR 2,400

Ultra Facial Cleanser:

This gentle foaming cleanser helps remove dirt and debris without over-drying or stripping skin. In addition to dissolving excess oil and dirt, this pH-balanced cleanser helps maintain skin’s natural balance. Formulated with squalane, apricot kernel oil, vitamin E and avocado oil, Kiehl’s gentle face wash is suitable for all skin types.

Price: INR 750