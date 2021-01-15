4th Test: Saini taken for scans after groin injury

Brisbane

Right-arm India pacer Navdeep Saini was on Friday taken for scans after he complained of pain in his groin on the opening day of the fourth and final Test against Australia at The Gabba, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has informed.

The 28-year-old, playing only his second Test, was seen in a lot of discomfort, holding onto his thighs, after his follow-through as he bowled the fifth delivery of the 36th over during Australia’s first innings in the post-lunch session. Incidentally, it was the same delivery on which skipper Ajinkya Rahane dropped Marnus Labuschagne at gully.

Team India physio Nitin Patel came on to the field and Saini left the ground after doing some stretches. Rohit Sharma bowled the final delivery to complete the over.

“Navdeep Saini has complained of pain in his groin. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team,” BCCI said in a statement after the incident.

“Navdeep Saini has now gone for scans,” it said in the next update in the last session.

India were already forced to make four changes to their Playing XI which last featured in the third Test in Sydney.

Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuman Vihari have been left out due to respective injuries and in their places T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur and Mayank Agarwal have been brought in.