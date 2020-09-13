444 students from Expert PU College qualify for JEE Advanced

Mangaluru

In the JEE main 2020, the results of which were declared on September 11, 444 of the total 1021 students of Expert PU College, Mangaluru have qualified for this year’s JEE advanced. JEE main is the examination that decides admission to NITs and IITs.

This year, more than 11 lac students from all over India wrote JEE main conducted by National Testing Agency. About 2.25 lac students of these 11 lac students will write JEE advanced this year. All over India only 20% of the total students who wrote the JEE main will qualify for JEE advanced.

However, at Expert PU College, 44% of the students have been qualified for the examination that decides admission to IIT. Together, there are 11,000 seats in all the IITs and students who qualify in the JEE main will compete for these 11,000 seats, said Prof Narendra L Nayak, the chairman of Expert Group of Institutions.

Rishad Shetty who secured 99.9146784 percentile score has secured 1068th national rank in the general category and Shashank P with 99.7394643 percentile score has secured 3029th national rank in the same category. In the other various categories, Dheeraj S Kori with 97.759646 score has secured 546th rank, Supreeth Neelappa Bevur with 97.7117071 score has secured 559th rank and Adithya Umesh with 97.3817906 score has 665th rank.

Vibha Karnad (99.5348648), Vamshith Shetty (99.419388), Anush Babu Shetty (99.2921266), Varun Gowda A B (99.1080498), Sanketh M Manthra Shetty (99.0827925), D Karan (98.9291187), Vittal Prakash Baliga (98.8837409), Sanjana R (98.7551246), Bhuvan N M (98.7319666), Manzar Mohammed Hussain (98.455069), Varshith R V (98.4893277), H C Gowrish (98.4143173), Ashithosh Prakash Kalyan Shetty (98.361289) and Bimal Sagar H K (98.2181118) are other prominent scorers.

At Expert seven students have secured more than 99 percentile marks, 22 students secured more than 98 percentile 103 students secured more than 95 percentile and 227 students secured more than 90 percentile score.

JEE main is conducted twice in a year. The first JEE main of this year was conducted in January. The above results are of the second JEE main conducted later this year in September. While students are permitted to write the exam twice best of the two performances would be considered for declaring ranks. Admission to India’s prestigious NITs is based on students performance in JEE main. In NITK Surathkal 50% seats are available for students of Karnataka and the students who do well in JEE main will be selected for these seats. JEE advanced is the examination to get admission to IITs.