440 containment zones in city, 14 have more than 5 cases each

The number of containment zones in Bengaluru has risen to 440 and out of these, 14 have reported more than five COVID-19 patients, a bulletin by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike dated June 22 has stated.

Till date, Bengaluru has reported 1,398 coronavirus cases, out of which 919 are active cases.

The highest number of cases have been reported from a containment ward in Padarayanapura, which has 67 patients. The area has four containment zones in total, and the other three zones have one case each.

Shivaji Nagar area has two containment zones, one of which has reported 46 patients.

Meanwhile, Hongasandra has 11 containment zones, one of which has reported 36 cases, while other zones have between one or three cases each. Vishveshwara Puram area has 10 containment zones within the ward. Two of them have reported 27 and 8 cases respectively, the other zones have one or two cases each.

SK Garden has eight containment zones, one of which has reported 16 coronavirus positive patients till date. All other zones have one patient each.

Mangammanapalya area in Bengaluru has two containment zones and one of them has reported 15 patients. The other zone has one coronavirus positive patient.

In two containment zones of Hagadur area in Bengaluru, six COVID-19 patients have been reported in each. One patient each has tested coronavirus positive in the other three containment zones in the area.

The other containment zones which have more than five cases are in Agrahara Dasarahalli Sampangi Rama Nagar which has six cases each, and Singasandra, which has eight cases.

Most of the containment zones in Bengaluru have reported one case each.

The BBMP bulletin also noted that as of June 22, 432 containment zones are active, the status of eight containment zones has been extended, and the status of 44 containment zones has returned to ‘normal’. Most of Bengaluru’s active containment zones have been reported in south Bengaluru area, followed by west Bengaluru.

In Bengaluru, the street which has the residence of the person who is found coronavirus positive is marked a containment zone. In apartments, the immediate floor above and below the residence of the patient is a containment zone. 424 containment zones in Bengaluru are streets where a positive case has been found and have been cordoned off. Forty three containment zones are apartment complexes, according to the BBMP.