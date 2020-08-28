stateSTATESTOP NEWS

30 lakh people in tourism sector lost jobs due to COVID-19: CT Ravi

IBC Office August 28, 2020
Bengaluru: About 30 lakh people in the tourism sector lost their jobs across Karnataka due to the COVID-19 pandemic since mid-March, Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi said on Thursday.

“The coronavirus spread has taken away the livelihood of about 30 lakh people since it broke out in the state in mid-March and rendered them jobless, as the pandemic-induced lockdown and its extension with restrictions crippled the tourism sector,” Ravi told reporters in Bengaluru.

Sudden enforcement of lockdown since March 25 and its extension till May 31 and continued restrictions on travel, transport and gatherings in public places to contain the disease plunged the flow of domestic and overseas tourists to the southern state for the first time in many years.

“As one of the largest sectors to provide the higest number of direct and indirect jobs after agriculture and construction across the country, tourism has suffered the most due to the pandemic,” lamented Ravi.

Among those who suffered mounting losses are hundreds of tourist operators, taxi drivers, hotel owners, tourist guides and all those in the supply chain, as tourist spots and destinations remained out of bounds.

