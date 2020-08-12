3 protesters dead, 60 policemen injured in Bengaluru violence over FB post

Bengaluru: Following the violence in Bengaluru East, the police have detained over one hundred people and arrested several people. Trouble started on Tuesday night after a group of people from the Muslim community gathered at the DJ Halli police station demanding action against a derogatory post allegedly uploaded by Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s nephew, P Naveen, against Prophet Muhammed. Things got out of control as the crowd, which grew in size, blamed the police for not filing an FIR immediately.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant Wednesday morning confirmed the arrest of the accused named Naveen for uploading derogatory posts. “Also a total of 110 accused have been arrested for arson, stone-pelting, and assault on police,” Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said.

In that chaos and violence that ensued, one police station was set on fire, another was attacked and around 25 vehicles charred. Three protestors lost their lives in the violence and subsequent police firing. At least six members of the SDPI were also at the DJ Halli police station in the night, and a few of them too, have been arrested, according to sources.

Police said that 42 people have been kept in Devara Jeevanahalli or DJ police station after they were taken into preventive custody while 30 others were at the Kadugodinahalli police station.

Local residents who live near the DJ Halli police station said that after the situation was brought under control late on Tuesday night, police went to many individual houses in the areas surrounding the police station and took away a busload of men.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai however told that most of the rioters were from the region and were not outsiders.