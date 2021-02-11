3 Nepalese maids team up with gang to rob bizman’s house

Koramangala police have arrested a seven-member gang, including a couple, that robbed valuables from a businessman’s house.

Police recovered stolen property worth around Rs 60 lakh and Rs 2 lakh in cash from the gang, three of whom were employees of the businessman Madan Mohan Reddy.

The arrested are Prem Bahadduir Bista, 45, his wife Dhana Bista, 40, and their cousin Teeka Ram Bista alias Teeku, 22. All three joined as domestic helps with Reddy three months ago.

The others have been identified as Janak Kumar, 32, Kamal Jajo Vishwakarma alias Amar, 28, Janak Jaishi alias Janak Joshi, 24, and Sunil Bahaddur Shahi alias Kumya Shahi, 25, all are natives of Nepal. Three more involved in the case were identified as Sanjay, Ranjith and Binod are at large.

The three employees joined hands with the other suspects to rob Reddy’s residence in the last week of December 2020, when the businessman went with his family to a farmhouse in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu.

College test

They had left their daughter Sagarika at the house since she had to take a test at her college.

Sagarika was asleep at the house in Koramangala 6th Block. She was woken up by the noise and found the miscreants, who threatened to stab her with a broken piece of glass and made away with the valuables.

The police team headed by inspector Ravi K B found that the three employees were missing. A few of them were in Pune and the others were heading to Nepal. Some of them stayed in Bengaluru.

Police teams rushed to the places and arrested the gang from the two places, while another team captured the criminals still in Bengaluru. The Bista couple was caught in Pune.

Around 857 grams of gold jewellery, 66.96 grams of diamond jewellery, four wristwatches and four two-wheelers were seized.