INDIATOP NEWS

3 BJP workers in trouble for ‘Goli maaro’ slogan

IBC News Bureau March 2, 2020
0 38 Less than a minute

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police have arrested three BJP workers over ‘Goli maaro…’ slogans being raised on the day of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public rally in the state capital.

The three arrested BJP workers have been identified as Surendra Kumar Tiwari, Dhruba Basu and Pankaj Prasad.

An FIR was lodged at the New Market police station late on Sunday evening in this connection.

The BJP workers had raised the controversial ‘Goli maaro …’ slogans in the Esplanade area while on the way to attend the Union Home Minister’s meeting at Shahid Minar here.

Shah, during the course of his speech, had said that BJP would turn West Bengal into “Sonar Bangla” if given an opportunity by the people of the state. He asked people to counter Mamata Banerjee’s slogan “Didi Ke Bolo” by saying “Aar Noi Anyay” (no more injustice).

“Give BJP five years and we will make the state ‘Sonar Bangla’,” Shah said while addressing the public meeting at Shahid Minar.

The Union Home Minister also claimed that BJP would form the next government in the state.

“The BJP will form a government with a two-thirds majority in the next Assembly elections in West Bengal in 2021. In the 2019 general elections, BJP got 2 crore 30 lakh votes as compared to 87 lakh votes that it got in 2014. Due to the blessings of the people of Bengal, BJP crossed the 300 mark in 2019,” he added.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

March 2, 2020
35

Your partner’s odour can improve your quality of sleep: Study

March 2, 2020
33

Rajinikanth backs Muslim leaders

March 2, 2020
39

Save Bharat Mata from ‘Frankenstein’s Monster’ BJP: Shiv Sena to RSS

March 2, 2020
41

BJP luring Congress MLAs to destabilise MP government: Digvijay Singh

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker