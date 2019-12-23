CITIESTOP NEWS

2nd B’luru-Mysuru flight to start from Dec 27

IBC News Bureau December 23, 2019
The Air travel between Bengaluru and Mysuru will be further be enhanced with the commencement of a new flight this week.
Air India’s subsidiary Alliance Air will be starting daily flights between Mysuru and Kalburgi via Bengaluru from December 27.
The flights will run six days in the week (expect Tuesdays) and depart from Mysuru at 8.30 am and land in Bengaluru at 9.10 am.

From Bengaluru the same flight will depart at 9.50 am and arrive at Kalburgi at 11. 25 am.
Similarly, from Kalburgi the flight will depart at 11.50 am and arrive at Bengaluru at 1.30 pm.
From Bengaluru the same flight will depart at 2 pm and arrive at Mysuru at 2.50 pm.
On Tuesday the flight will depart from Mysuru at 10.25 am and arrive at Bengaluru at 11.05 am. From Bengaluru the same flight will depart at 11.40 am and arrive at Kalburgi at 1.20 pm. From Kalburgi the flight will depart 1.45 pm and arrive at Bengaluru at 3. 25 pm
The same flight will depart from Bengaluru at 3.45 pm and reach Mysuru at 4.40 pm.
This will be the second flight service between Bengaluru and Mysuru and Bengaluru and Kalburgi In June, Alliance Air had launched flight service between Bengaluru and Mysuru under the UDAN scheme.
On November 22, Star Air launched its commercial operations between Bengaluru and Kalaburagi marking the first flight from Kalaburagi airport.
The Alliance Air flight which used to operate on the Mysuru-Kochi route will be deployed on the Mysuru-Kalaburag route via Bengaluru.
The flight was cancelled due to runway re-carpeting work at the Kochi airport.

IBC News Bureau

