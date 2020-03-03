284 people under home isolation amid coronavirus

The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Services department is observing 284 people under home isolation across the state for coronavirus symptoms, a health official said.

“We are observing 284 people across the state, including in Bengaluru, for coronavirus symptoms,” the department’s communicable diseases wing joint director Prakash Kumar said. However, no positive coronavirus case has been reported from Karnataka so far.

Currently, one person has been admitted to the hospital for coronavirus symptoms, Kumar confirmed.

Five Karnataka districts bordering Kerala — Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Udupi, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru — continue to be under surveillance after three positive coronavirus cases were reported in Kerala.

Starting January 20 till Monday, 39,391 passengers have undergone thermal screening for coronavirus at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

Of all the people screened at the airport, only three had a history of visiting coronavirus epicentre Wuhan in China. A total of 180 people travelled to China other than Wuhan, while 1,984 people travelled to other coronavirus affected countries.

According to the health department’s bulletin, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared coronavirus epidemic affecting 28 countries as an ‘International Public Health Emergency’.

Of the 245 coronavirus symptomatic samples sent for examination, 240 were marked as eligible for testing even as 238 samples have been declared negative from the state so far.

The 104 Arogya Sahayavani call centre, assigned to receive calls to provide guidance on coronavirus, has attracted 6,770 calls thus far.

“In case people with recent travel history to China and other affected countries develop any symptoms, they are requested to call 104 or health authorities and provide all necessary details in order to take precautionary measures and are requested to be home isolated,” the health department said.

Meanwhile, 179 passengers screened by the health department have completed the mandatory 28-day observation period.

The deadly virus has killed a total of 2,912 people in mainland China, bringing the global death toll to more than 3,000, authorities said on Monday.