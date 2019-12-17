28 hours relay concert by Capegemini band

genres and languages.

“Welcoming colleagues to the office on a Monday with a musical performance definitely elevates their mood. It was fun. But I am very tired as I’ve been singing since yesterday (Sunday),” said Murali MS, founder of the band. The concert was held to celebrate the 650th Monday since the initiative began — every week, company employees celebrate Mondays by listening to the in-house band during lunch hour.

Capgemini’s chief marketing officer Sarika Naik said: “Coming to work after two-day weekend is something that employees in the tech sector find difficult. We wanted the employees to like Monday and decided to make it lively by coming up with a tagline: ‘Monday is the new Friday.’ We named the campaign ‘Thank God It’s Monday’.” Since it was the 650th Monday celebration, the company chose to make it memorable and historic by playing for 28 hours. While 40 of the band members are from Bengaluru, the remaining are from five other cities. Members of an in-house music band in a Bengaluru technology services company chose to drive away their colleagues’ Monday blues by doing something unusual — performing a 28-hour relay concert.

Christened Rubberband, the group comprised 72 employees of Capgemini and the marathon concert was organised at the company’s campus in Export Promotion Industrial Park (EPIP) zone, Whitefield. The band, which commenced its performance at 10am on Sunday and wound up at 2pm on Monday, belted out around 230 songs across

The event also had a green touch: The Company had promised to plant a sapling for every second the band played music. In all, around one lakh saplings will be planted across six cities. The firm has tied up with World Wide Fund for Nature, which will help it figure out which saplings are suitable to the city’s climate and topography. Anurag Pratap, head of Capgemini’s CSR wing, said, “We have collaborated with a few government bodies and the municipal corporation in addition to bringing an NGO and the forest department on board. We have not chosen the saplings or decided on the number, but will start planting them this month.”

Murali, who started the band in 2006, said: “Music by itself creates a lot of magic and when it joins hands with a social purpose like this, it certainly becomes a fairy tale