2653 houses to be built in Belagavi under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)

Belagavi

Tenders have been floated for the construction of 2653 houses in Belagavi North and South constituency.

Construction of 1748 Houses including infrastructure works in Slums at Belagavi South under PMAY (U)-HFA at a Cost of Rs. 11814.30 to be completed in 24 months

Construction of 905 Houses including infrastructure works in Slums at Belagavi North under PMAY (U)-HFA at a Cost of Rs.6116.67 Lakhs to be completed in 18 months

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Mission launched on 25th June 2015 which intends to provide housing for all in urban areas by year 2022. The Mission provides Central Assistance to the implementing agencies through States/Union Territories (UTs) and Central Nodal Agencies (CNAs) for providing houses to all eligible families/ beneficiaries against the validated demand for houses for about 1.12 cr. As per PMAY(U) guidelines, the size of a house for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) could be upto 30 sq. mt. carpet area, however States/UTs have the flexibility to enhance the size of houses in consultation and approval of the Ministry.

In continuation to this Government’s efforts towards empowerment of women from EWS and LIG unlike earlier schemes, PMAY (U) has made a mandatory provision for the female head of the family to be the owner or co-owner of the house under this Mission. Verticals of PMAY (Urban) A basket of options is adopted to ensure inclusion of a greater number of people depending on their income, finance and availability of land through following four options.

“In-situ” Slum Redevelopment (ISSR) Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) Beneficiary-led individual house construction/enhancements (BLC)

Under Slum redevelopment Central Assistance of Rs.1 lakh per house is admissible for all houses built for eligible slum dwellers under the component of In-situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR) using land as Resource with participation of private developers. This slum rehabilitation grants can be utilised by States/UTs for any of the slum redevelopment projects. After redevelopment, de-notification of slums by State/UT Government is recommended under the Mission guidelines.