25 per cent work of Ambedkar memorial complete: Shinde

Mumbai

Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday informed the state Legislative Council that 25 per cent work of the Ambedkar memorial in central Mumbai has been completed.

Shinde gave this information in a written reply. “Of the total work, around 25 per cent is complete. MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) had planned expenditure of Rs 160 crore (for the memorial) during fiscal 2019-20,” he said. “So far, Rs 124.58 crore have been spent,” the reply stated, adding that the construction would be completed by April 2022.

The memorial, with estimated cost of Rs 1,089.95 crore, is coming up at Indu Mills premises in Dadar area. It will include a 136.68 metre statue of the Dalit icon and architect of the Indian Constitution.