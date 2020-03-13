25 people suspected with COVID-19 symptoms are under observation in Karnataka: Sriramulu

Bengaluru

The District administration in Kalaburagi, where first case of death due to killer disease COVID-19 was reported, has identified over 25 people, who had came close to the deceased and quarantined for observation, Minister for Health B Sriramulu said on Friday.

In reply to a debate on the issue during Zero hour in the Legislative Assembly, he said that two members of the victim’s family and 23 others, are suffering from the suspected COVID-19 disease.

Stating that elaborate preventive measures had been taken to contain the spread of the disease in Kalaburagi district, he said that all the schools had been shut down and measures had been taken to open Test labs in all the district headquarters in the State.

Denying that the district administration had failed in taking precautionary measures, he said that “Continued monitoring was in force ever since the patient was suspected for having contracted the disease”.

Stating that the remaining four COVID-19 patients, who were being on treatment in isolation wards, are recovering in the state, he said that “all possible measures are being taken by the health authorities to contain the disease and there is no any need to become panic”.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, speaking on the issue, said that stringent measures were put in place to monitor and take preventive actions to contain the spread of the disease.

He said that among the five reported COVID-19 cases in the State, three had carried it after returning from their foreign trip.

Earlier raising the issue, Opposition Congress members, Priyank Kharge and Dr Ajay Singh, and others accused that the district administration had totally failed in handling the first reported COVID-19 case in Kalaburagi.

The patient, had to shift as many as seven hospitals within two days before succumbing to the disease, he said.