24,357 people visited the Railway Museum

Hubli

North Karnataka’s only railway museum has been open for over three months, with 24,357 people visiting it, Southwest Railway officials said. The museum has information about the changes and innovations that the railway has seen over the years, with a history of 186 years. There are many rare items. 2,683 people watched in August. Officials say there are about five thousand children who have visited so far.

From 140 to 150 people come to the museum daily, and 400 people a day on weekends. In August, 2,683 people visited and 1,373 travelled by train. 6,628 people visited in November. The museum is open on weekends from 12 noon to 7 pm. Open from 12pm to 8pm. Children under the age of 12 are 20 and children under the age of five are free. Every Monday is a holiday.

South Railway General Manager Ajayakumar Singh responded that the Railway Museum has become a tourist centre of Hubli-Dharwad. The number of visitors will increase once schools reopen, he said.