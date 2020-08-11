23 years of Challenging Star Darshan

Darshan, who is affectionately known as the Challenging Star, De Boss and Sultana of the Box Office, debuted 23 years on August 11. Their fans have decided to celebrate the occasion with great enthusiasm and joy.

Some of his well-wishers at the event greeted him via social media. Prem, Prajwal Devaraj and Abhishek Ambarish have tagged posters of their films on social media to greet their upcoming films. That is the trend online.

Darshan, son of the then-famous actor, Dangudheepa Srinivas, started his acting career in television and worked as a technician before appearing in Sandalwood. Released on August 11, 1997, Mahabharata first appeared in the silver screen. He then made an entry as a hero in the movie Majestic. It became a hit, and later Darshan became a star in Sandalwood. There are thousands of fans who love Darshan who has made 52 films so far.

From ‘Majestic’ to the last Kurukshetra cinema, Darshan has been seen by fans in all kinds of roles. However, the two films still haunt the De Boss cult. In addition, fans expect Darshan to make a new story similar to the current trend.

Darshan, who played the Maharaja for the mass audience, starred in the 2003 film ‘Our Beloved Ramu’. Though originally a Tamil remake, he acted spectacularly in Kannada. Though Darshan’s performance has been praised, the filmmaker is not happy with the film. Darshan, who wishes Annadatta, decided not to do such a movie again in life. However, fans are looking forward to seeing Darshan again in an experimental or challenging role.

Another hit of Darshan’s career is the movie Navagraha. The film was directed by Dinakar Hangingar. This is a breakout movie for the children of famous villains of Kannada cinema. Darshan starred in Negative Shade. Fans still get to see De Boss in a negative shade like Navagraha. In anticipation of the coming of Navagraha 2, 12 years have passed. Perhaps Dinkar and Darshan can again entertain fans with such a story.

Released in 2002, Darshan played the role of a student and political leader in the movie Polar. There is no such role again. Nowadays, there is much political drama in Telugu and Tamil. In this regard, Kannada is such an effort. Such a script would be suitable for Darshan. There is also an opinion that De Boss will choose a political thriller.