21 killed due to flood

IBC News Bureau January 2, 2020
Indonesia

At least 21 people were confirmed dead on Thursday as several parts of Indonesia were hit by floods.

Thousands of people were forced to evacuate as swathes of Jakarta and nearby towns were submerged following rainfall.

The disaster is being considered as worst flooding since 2013 as torrential rains triggered landslides on the city’s outskirts.

On Wednesday, electricity was cut off in many Jakarta districts to avoid electrocutions.

Images from across the region showed waterlogged homes and cars submerged in muddy floodwaters.

Jakarta’s domestic airport was also shut where almost 20,000 passengers are stranded.

IBC News Bureau

