Bengaluru

Yellow alert has been sounded in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada. Heavy rain in these districts is expected till April 14 commencing Sunday April 11.

Mangaluru received rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning on Sunday night.

Bidar, Belagavi, Dharwad, Vijayapura, Yadagiri, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga and Kodagu are the other districts where there is a possibility of heavy rain.

The district had some respite from heat on account of a breeze from rain-soaked areas yesterday night. Some parts of the coastal districts as well as Shivamogga and north Karnataka experienced rain coupled with thunder yesterday.

The meteorological department has issued this alert. Bagalkot, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Vijhayapura and Yadagiri are the districts which may get rainfall for the next four days. The department said that as per its calculations, Bengaluru city and rural districts may get rainfall on April 13 and 14.

Chikkamgaluuru, Shivamogga, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada districts had received rainfall on April 9.