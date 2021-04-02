A woman, who had separated from her husband, attacked her mother-in-law with an iron rod after a fight over property in Marathahalli. Shanta, 65, a resident of Munnekolala, has filed a complaint with the Marathahalli police on Sunday against Roshini Dinaker.



She told the police that on Saturday, she noticed that her daughter-in-law Roshini had returned home and was trying to break the lock of the house on the first floor. When she tried to stop her, Roshini is said to have abused her saying that the house belonged to her husband. “She then attacked me with an iron rod. First, she hit my eyes and I started bleeding. When she attempted to hit me for the second time, I blocked her with my arm,” she stated.



A senior officer from Marathahalli police station said Shanta’s arm was fractured and while she was away for treatment, Roshini went to the police station alleging that she was assaulted by her brother-in-law. He said, “Roshini did not have any injuries but we have taken her counter complaint. The assault on her mother-in-law was captured on video based on which we have registered the FIR.”

Roshini had acted in a Malayalam movie that her husband had produced. They had to take several loans to make the film and suffered losses. He had rented out houses and was repaying the loan from the Rs 4 lakh he got from rent. The couple had differences over money and she had filed a case against him, which is being investigated. She had separated from him but had decided to enter the house when she knew he was not at home. “She has been demanding that they hand over the property to her,” he added.