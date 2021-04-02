Here’s another instance of a good samaritan helping a bird spread its wings once more. While leaving for work on Wednesday, Syed Adnan, a resident of Hennur, found an eagle lying in front of the main gate of his house. According to him, the baby bird was struggling to move. It seemed like it wanted to take its first flight but fell down and hurt itself. There were no nests or other eagles around. Not knowing what to do, Adnan served some water in a bowl and then contacted Avian and Reptile Rehabilitation Centre (ARRC). They immediately asked him not to feed it or give water. Within 10 minutes, the bird was rescued. If this goes on, East Bengaluru can definitely be a shining example for others to follow suit.