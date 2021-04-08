Shivamogga
Shivamogga Nagaraj, Press
Photographer, has bagged
Gold and Silver Medals for
Best Story Photo Award Vibrant Colour Merit Award and
Best Story Award Gold Medal for “Old Age Life” (Long
Lasting Love) captioned photograph in the division of
“Daily Life” of the photographic competition held by
Vibrant Colour Digital Circuit
of West Bengal. Shivamogga
Nagaraj has won the silver
medal for his “Srinivasa
Kalyana” captioned photo at
the Classic Shoot National
Photo Competition organized
by Baidyabati Photo Club.
Shivamogga Rotary East has
honoured him for his immaculate performance in the field
of photography and the Club
has identified his motivation
al activities with the school
children to make them to be
aware of Nature and Wild animals. B S Yediyurappa, CM
of Karnataka has also honoured him recently for his
awesome photography. Shivamogga Nagaraj has a passion for photo graphy from
his college days. Press photography is his career but it
does not tend to be a barrier
for his trend. He did his BA
in first class from Sahyadri
College of Arts and Commerce and later Diploma
from the University of Karnataka with Master degree in
Political Science and Diploma in Journalism. He has
been working as a District
Press Photographer in the
Prajavani Kannada Daily
News Paper, and Deccan Herald, English Daily newspaper
for the past 9 years. Extremely diligent in taking photographs at different dimensional angles, He is specialized in
capturing special images
alongside news reports.
Nagaraj won the state-level
photography competition for
his active photography as
well as the prize at the
Dussehra photography competition. His photographs
have been exhibited in many
countries, including New
York, the Honourable Mention, honour at the International Photo graphic Competition hosted by the Photo
graphic Society of Bangladesh. Pramod Melagatti
Award for Best Photographer
has been honoured by the
Shivmogga District Working
Journalists Association in recognition of the achievements
in the field of the press. Notably, Nagaraj was also honoured at the Sahyadri College
where he studied. Photographs of wildlife he has depicted in school-colleges are
also on display for environ
mental awareness. His acute
interest in the field of photography has taken him to the
level of international fame.
Exhibitions of his photographs on rare rural life, natural ecology and wildlife,
held at the Kuvempu Rangamandira and the Karnataka
Sangha. He has also been one
of the judges in the Inter-College Photography Competitions for the students of the
Kuvempu University
West Bengal National Photographic Competition; Photo Journalist, ShivamoggaNagaraj bags Gold & Silver Medals
Shivamogga