Shivamogga

Shivamogga Nagaraj, Press

Photographer, has bagged

Gold and Silver Medals for

Best Story Photo Award Vibrant Colour Merit Award and

Best Story Award Gold Medal for “Old Age Life” (Long

Lasting Love) captioned photograph in the division of

“Daily Life” of the photographic competition held by

Vibrant Colour Digital Circuit

of West Bengal. Shivamogga

Nagaraj has won the silver

medal for his “Srinivasa

Kalyana” captioned photo at

the Classic Shoot National

Photo Competition organized

by Baidyabati Photo Club.

Shivamogga Rotary East has

honoured him for his immaculate performance in the field

of photography and the Club

has identified his motivation

al activities with the school

children to make them to be

aware of Nature and Wild animals. B S Yediyurappa, CM

of Karnataka has also honoured him recently for his

awesome photography. Shivamogga Nagaraj has a passion for photo graphy from

his college days. Press photography is his career but it

does not tend to be a barrier

for his trend. He did his BA

in first class from Sahyadri

College of Arts and Commerce and later Diploma

from the University of Karnataka with Master degree in

Political Science and Diploma in Journalism. He has

been working as a District

Press Photographer in the

Prajavani Kannada Daily

News Paper, and Deccan Herald, English Daily newspaper

for the past 9 years. Extremely diligent in taking photographs at different dimensional angles, He is specialized in

capturing special images

alongside news reports.

Nagaraj won the state-level

photography competition for

his active photography as

well as the prize at the

Dussehra photography competition. His photographs

have been exhibited in many

countries, including New

York, the Honourable Mention, honour at the International Photo graphic Competition hosted by the Photo

graphic Society of Bangladesh. Pramod Melagatti

Award for Best Photographer

has been honoured by the

Shivmogga District Working

Journalists Association in recognition of the achievements

in the field of the press. Notably, Nagaraj was also honoured at the Sahyadri College

where he studied. Photographs of wildlife he has depicted in school-colleges are

also on display for environ

mental awareness. His acute

interest in the field of photography has taken him to the

level of international fame.

Exhibitions of his photographs on rare rural life, natural ecology and wildlife,

held at the Kuvempu Rangamandira and the Karnataka

Sangha. He has also been one

of the judges in the Inter-College Photography Competitions for the students of the

Kuvempu University