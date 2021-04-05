Bengaluru

Stating that the second COVID wave might become severe by April 15 in Karnataka, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda on Sunday urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behavior scrupulously.

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly-established State Various Labour Coordination Committee in Mathikere in Bengaluru, Mr Gowda said that the second wave of coronavirus infection is on the rise in many parts of the state, including Bangalore, hence, the people should follow the COVID guidelines.

He said the Central and State governments are implementing a number of measures to curb the virus.

Talking about newly-formed labor coordination committee, he said it would do well for workers’ prosperity.

Coordination Committee Chairperson Lakshmi Hari JN said that the State Co-ordination Committee has been formed to bring together workers from all walks of life in one platform.