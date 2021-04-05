Kolar

Two clusters have been reported from the Kolar district where 26 wards of an orphanage and 33 garment workers from a factory situated on the Bengaluru-Narasapura highway have tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking to Media, Kolar Deputy Commissioner Dr Selvamani said all the students of the orphanage were stable and isolated. The orphanage that is maintained by a trust in Athigirikuppa Village, five kilometers from Bangarpet, is being visited by a team of doctors and paramedical staff who is treating them. Meanwhile, the entire area has been declared as a containment zone, and measures have been taken up to disinfect the area. Cleanliness drive has been taken up around the area, the deputy commissioner said.

The cluster was found out when one out of the total 66 students was diagnosed with fever and other symptoms of coronavirus. The district health officials immediately swung into action and were instructed to test all the wards of the orphanage. The 26 who were infected are responding well to the treatment, Selvamani said.

In a similar case, following one positive case at the garment factory on Bengaluru-Narasapura highway, all 1000 workers were tested for COVID-19, Kolar District Health Officer Dr.Vijaya Kumar said. Among them 33 were positive. They have all been isolated and are under the keen observation of a team of doctors, Kumar said.

Dr.Selvamani said all the officials of the city municipality, town municipalities local bodies have been instructed to patrol across their jurisdiction to fine those found roaming without a face mask. The district administration is coordinating with the police department to follow the guidelines very strictly to control the spread of the virus in the district, he said.