The human scream signals
more than fear of imminent
danger or entanglement in social conflicts. Screaming can also
express joy or excitement. For the
first time, researchers have demonstrated that non-alarming screams are
even perceived and processed by the
brain more efficiently than their
alarming counterparts.
Screaming can save lives. Non-human primates and other mammalian
species frequently use scream-like
calls when embroiled in social conflicts or to signal the presence of
predators and other threats. While
humans also scream to signal danger
or communicate aggression, they
scream when experiencing strong
emotions such as despair or joy as
well. However, past studies on this
topic have largely focused on alarming fear screams.
Humans respond to positive screams
more quickly and with higher sensitivity, the study suggested. The findings of the study were published in
the journal ‘PLOS Biology’.
In the new study, a team at the University of Zurich Department of Psychology led by Sascha Fruhholz investigated the meaning behind the full
spectrum of human scream calls. The
results revealed six emotionally distinct types of scream calls indicating
pain, anger, fear, pleasure, sadness
and joy. “We were surprised by the
fact that listeners responded more
quickly and accurately, and with a
higher neural sensitivity, to
non-alarming and positive scream
calls than to alarming screams,” said
Fruhholz.
Cognitive processing of joyful
screams is more efficient
The research team carried out four
experiments for their study. Twelve
participants were asked to vocalize
positive and negative screams that
might be elicited by various situations. A different group of individuals
rated the emotional nature of the
screams and classified them into different categories. While participants
listened to the screams, their brain
activity underwent functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to monitor how they perceived, recognized,
processed and categorized the sounds.
“The frontal, auditory and limbic
brain regions showed much more activity and neural connectivity when
hearing non-alarm screams than when
processing alarm scream calls,” explained Fruhholz.
More complex social environments
have reshuffled neurocognitive priorities
It was previously assumed that human and primate cognitive systems
were specially tailored for recognizing threat and danger signals in the
form of screams. In contrast to primates and other animal species, however, human scream calls seem to
have become more diversified over
the course of human evolution —
something that Fruhholz considers to
be a big evolutionary leap.
“It’s highly possible that only humans
scream to signal positive emotions
like great joy or pleasure. And unlike with alarm calls, positive
screams have become increasingly important over time,” he said.
Researchers suggest that this
may be due to the communicative demands brought about by
humans’ increasingly complex
social environments.
Researchers find joyful screams perceived more strongly than screams of fear, anger
The human scream signals