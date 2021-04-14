The human scream signals

more than fear of imminent

danger or entanglement in social conflicts. Screaming can also

express joy or excitement. For the

first time, researchers have demonstrated that non-alarming screams are

even perceived and processed by the

brain more efficiently than their

alarming counterparts.

Screaming can save lives. Non-human primates and other mammalian

species frequently use scream-like

calls when embroiled in social conflicts or to signal the presence of

predators and other threats. While

humans also scream to signal danger

or communicate aggression, they

scream when experiencing strong

emotions such as despair or joy as

well. However, past studies on this

topic have largely focused on alarming fear screams.

Humans respond to positive screams

more quickly and with higher sensitivity, the study suggested. The findings of the study were published in

the journal ‘PLOS Biology’.

In the new study, a team at the University of Zurich Department of Psychology led by Sascha Fruhholz investigated the meaning behind the full

spectrum of human scream calls. The

results revealed six emotionally distinct types of scream calls indicating

pain, anger, fear, pleasure, sadness

and joy. “We were surprised by the

fact that listeners responded more

quickly and accurately, and with a

higher neural sensitivity, to

non-alarming and positive scream

calls than to alarming screams,” said

Fruhholz.

Cognitive processing of joyful

screams is more efficient

The research team carried out four

experiments for their study. Twelve

participants were asked to vocalize

positive and negative screams that

might be elicited by various situations. A different group of individuals

rated the emotional nature of the

screams and classified them into different categories. While participants

listened to the screams, their brain

activity underwent functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to monitor how they perceived, recognized,

processed and categorized the sounds.

“The frontal, auditory and limbic

brain regions showed much more activity and neural connectivity when

hearing non-alarm screams than when

processing alarm scream calls,” explained Fruhholz.

More complex social environments

have reshuffled neurocognitive priorities

It was previously assumed that human and primate cognitive systems

were specially tailored for recognizing threat and danger signals in the

form of screams. In contrast to primates and other animal species, however, human scream calls seem to

have become more diversified over

the course of human evolution —

something that Fruhholz considers to

be a big evolutionary leap.

“It’s highly possible that only humans

scream to signal positive emotions

like great joy or pleasure. And unlike with alarm calls, positive

screams have become increasingly important over time,” he said.

Researchers suggest that this

may be due to the communicative demands brought about by

humans’ increasingly complex

social environments.