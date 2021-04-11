The release of the Kannada film Salaga, which was supposed to hit screens in April, has been postponed indefinitely, owing to the renewed government pandemic guidelines allowing only 50% occupancy in cinema halls. The film, which has Duniya Vijay, Sanjana Anand and Dhananjaya in lead roles, marks Vijay’s debut as a director.

The makers of the movie had planned a pre-release event in Hospete to mobilise fan support for the movie prior to the release, but this has also been pushed ahead with no specific date announcement owing to the surge in Covid cases in the state. The film team is in limbo as they are not sure how far ahead to push its release considering the current circumstances. Anticipating the release this month. cricket tournaments were organised in Kolar, Chitradruga, Tumkur and Shivamogga.

In the run-up to the planned April release, the team has even show a promotional song featuring members of the Siddi tribe in Bengaluru. Salaga has music by Charan Raj, with Naveen Sajju chipping in for background score. Some of the songs of the movie like Maleye Maleye and Suri Anna have become popular among audiences.