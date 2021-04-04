Barcelona

Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema scored in a 2-0 win over Eibar as Real Madrid tightened the Spanish league title race before its meeting with Liverpool in the Champions League.

Asensio had already hit the woodwork before he opened the scoring in the 41st minute. Benzema added a second goal with a header in the 73rd.

Madrid moved to within three points of leader Atl tico Madrid, which faces a tough test at fourth-place Sevilla on Sunday. Barcelona is four points back before it plays Valladolid on Monday.

Madrid hosts Liverpool on Tuesday in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Four days later it will play Barcelona in a key match in the Spanish league, followed by its second leg at Liverpool on April 14.

“We are facing an important week, and the first important thing was to win today,” said Asensio, after scoring a third goal in as many games.

“Now we have the first leg against Liverpool and then Barcelona. They will be very demanding matches and we have to be up to the challenge.”

With Sergio Ramos out with a left-leg injury, Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane rested his other first-choice centerback, Raphael Varane, for the matches ahead.

Backups Nacho Fern ndez and der Milit o started in a three-man backline along with Ferland Mendy. Toni Kroos was also rested, giving Isco Alarc n a spot in the starting 11.