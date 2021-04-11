Actress Ragini Dwivedi has always been vocal with her support for all upcoming, young and local talent, whichever field they may be in. The actress, who usually takes to her social media pages to talk about anyone new that she has taken a liking to and promote has also started a channel on a video sharing platform where she shares multiple things. Ragini has lately been trying to do a lot of interesting and fun things, be it by visiting new spaces or being at events. And this weekend Ragini is all set to showcase her support for one such bunch of young Kannadiga talents.

The actress has shared that she will be visiting a stand up show by the Kannada group Tharlebox that is slated to be held at a city auditorium on Sunday as a chief guest. The actress says that she is keen to show her support to these guys who put up quirky and funny shows both online and offline and is also looking forward to checking out what they have in store in the show that is going to be held early evening on Sunday.

Ragini, meanwhile, is also slated to work on two films soon, one is a pan Indian film called Johnny Walker, which saw a press meet being held last month. She will also be seen in a pivotal role in Karvva 3, which will carry forth the horror franchise. She will be acting alongside Tilak Shekar and Meghana Gaonkar in this film.