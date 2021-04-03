New Circle Candidate K. Srinivas visited Viswanathpur Police Station for the first time after coming to Vijayapura Circle as a circle candidate. K. Srinivas has been appointed as the former Circle Inspector Mallikarjun.

K Srinivas, a New Circle aspirant, said that the former was operating in the Bangalore urban area. I have come here as a circle waiter. Visited the Vishwanathpur Police Station to review the introduction and performance of the staff. Our staff must monitor and prosecute illegal activities within the legal framework. Whatever the confusion is, it should be noted. Patrol must be continuous during police service. The eagle’s eye should be kept on the spot. As there is a sheriff’s office, staff must be alert and maintain law and order for 7 hours a day. Frequent public, community leaders and awareness programs and meetings are required to maintain good relations with the police and the public. He advised the public to be courteous to any work activity.

Vishwanathpur PSI V. Raghu and the staff congratulated the new Circle Inspector K. Srinivas.