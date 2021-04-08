Mysuru
With the Ugadi festival approaching, the district administration in Mysuru has issued
an advisory for all travellers
coming from Bengaluru, who
plan on staying in resorts and
hotels, to carry a negative
COVID-19 RT-PCR test report which is not older than
72 hours. While there is no
bar on entry to Mysuru from
Bengaluru, a negative test report for staying at hotels will
be mandatory from April 10.
The same restriction has been
imposed on tourist spots,
movie theatres, marriage halls
and recreational clubs.
Sources close to Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini
Sindhuri said this advisory
has been issued in light of the
expected rush of visitors for
the Ugadi festival. Karnataka
will celebrate the festival on
April 13, but the city is expected to see visitors between
April 10-20.
In neighbouring Kodagu,
which is a tourist hotspot,
tourist spots have been shut
for visitors in light of the
surge in COVID-19 cases in
Karnataka.
“The DC has issued this advisory as Bengaluru has more
than 4,000 cases while Mysuru has 200 odd daily cases in
the past two weeks. A lot of
people, including people who
are native to the district and
tourists are expected to come
starting from the weekend,” a
source said.
The source explained that
even among the 200 daily
cases, 90% are from the city
areas. “So, the idea is to prevent the spread of fresh infection in rural areas. We can’t
impose lockdown again as it
is not feasible for the long
run. We can only ensure that
we try to impose curbs in a
realistic manner,” they added.
On April 3, the Kodagu district administration had issued
an order on the same grounds
for temporary closure of tourist spots in the district. Deputy Commissioner Charulatha
Somal had said this order was
applicable until April 20. The
curb includes barring entry to
popular tourist spots including the popular destination
Raja’s Seat.
Mysuru