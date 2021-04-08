Mysuru

With the Ugadi festival approaching, the district administration in Mysuru has issued

an advisory for all travellers

coming from Bengaluru, who

plan on staying in resorts and

hotels, to carry a negative

COVID-19 RT-PCR test report which is not older than

72 hours. While there is no

bar on entry to Mysuru from

Bengaluru, a negative test report for staying at hotels will

be mandatory from April 10.

The same restriction has been

imposed on tourist spots,

movie theatres, marriage halls

and recreational clubs.

Sources close to Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini

Sindhuri said this advisory

has been issued in light of the

expected rush of visitors for

the Ugadi festival. Karnataka

will celebrate the festival on

April 13, but the city is expected to see visitors between

April 10-20.

In neighbouring Kodagu,

which is a tourist hotspot,

tourist spots have been shut

for visitors in light of the

surge in COVID-19 cases in

Karnataka.

“The DC has issued this advisory as Bengaluru has more

than 4,000 cases while Mysuru has 200 odd daily cases in

the past two weeks. A lot of

people, including people who

are native to the district and

tourists are expected to come

starting from the weekend,” a

source said.

The source explained that

even among the 200 daily

cases, 90% are from the city

areas. “So, the idea is to prevent the spread of fresh infection in rural areas. We can’t

impose lockdown again as it

is not feasible for the long

run. We can only ensure that

we try to impose curbs in a

realistic manner,” they added.

On April 3, the Kodagu district administration had issued

an order on the same grounds

for temporary closure of tourist spots in the district. Deputy Commissioner Charulatha

Somal had said this order was

applicable until April 20. The

curb includes barring entry to

popular tourist spots including the popular destination

Raja’s Seat.