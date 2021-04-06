Chief Minister has taken the decision after consulting with everyone concerned. Maharashtra has announced strict measures including weekend lockdown. We should not push ourselves to similar situation in our state. People should co-operate in this regard said the Minister. Vaccine will reduce the severity in infection It is not true that one will become completely immunised from Covid infection once he/she is vaccinated. However, severity of infection will be less in those who have received vaccination. People who have got vaccine are not facing severity in infection. We have seen instances where those who have not taken vaccine are getting admitted to ICUs. I urge all eligible persons to take the vaccine without any hesitation, said the Minister. Health workers have to be model to the society in getting the vaccine. If they are not getting it, we can’t ask others to take it, he said.