Milk producers will be facilitated in the Savanakahalli Milk Producers Cooperative Society. SP Muniraj, the new president of APCS, said that in the near future, the association will be formed to further develop the association.

Kasaba Hobli’s Savakkanahalli Taluk received a congratulatory call from the leaders on the back of the APCS new president-elect at the APCS campus.I have been elected president for the 6th time. During my time in the past, the MPCS was the first-floor building, and this time the implementation of a number of projects would be a problem for the milk marketer. There is a water problem in the village. People who believe in dairy farming have a passion for doing something good through association. He said everyone has unanimously joined hands to further develop the association.

Speaking to the new Vice President Ramesh, he said everyone has come together and chosen us. Congratulations to all the directors. He added that all the members of the association will work hard in the path of the President

Ashwathgowda, Chandan Gowda, Yelahanka Youth Congress President Prakash, Electoral Officer Madhavreddy, leaders of the town and directors were present.

