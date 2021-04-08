Mysuru

A large percentage of tobacco

cultivated in the State during the

crop season 2020-21 turned out

to be low grade, hitting many

tobacco farmers hard.

Out of the 88.42 million kg of tobacco which was sold during the

recently concluded auction season

in Karnataka, as much as 39.11

million kg was graded as low

while 35.81 million kg was graded as medium and the remaining

13.5 million kg as bright.

According to Manjunath, Regional Manager of Tobacco

Board, Mysuru, the average

price commanded by bright

grade tobacco was Rs. 182.77

per kg and medium grade

fetched Rs. 138.76 kg. However,

the low grade tobacco was sold

for an average price of only Rs.

80.88 per kg.

While the highest bid for the

year 2020-21 was Rs. 264 per

kg, the lowest was just Rs. 20

per kg. The average price of tobacco for the year 2020-21

stood at Rs. 119.87 per kg.

The average price of tobacco,

however, appears to have been

witnessing a decline since the

last three years – Rs. 136 per kg

during 2018-19, dipped to Rs.

124 during 2019-20 before coming down to Rs. 119.87 during

2020-21.

Manjunath said the dip in average price of tobacco this year

was due to the large volumes of

low grade tobacco, which is attributed to climatic conditions.

Due to excessive rainfall, a large

quantity of tobacco yield turned

out to be of poor quality this

year, he said.

Meanwhile, President of Federation of VFC Tobacco Growers

Associations of Karnataka Javare Gowda sought to make it

clear that the dip in average

price of tobacco was purely on

account of decrease in good

quality tobacco. “The market

has sent a message that there is

a demand for good quality tobacco.”

He said he had recently convened a meeting of farmers with

tobacco merchants, where quality consciousness of the market

was discussed.

Hence, he said it was important

for the farmers to adapt better

agricultural practices, both

pre-harvesting and post-harvesting. Even though climatic conditions play a role in the quality

of tobacco output, the farmers

need to adopt the best practices

when it comes to picking the tobacco leaves, storing, bulking

and grading them.

He regretted that few farmers

carry out soil testing. Apart from

application of fertilizers, the

farmers should ensure that the

quality of soil is improved and

they need to take up measures

for the same.

The Tobacco Board, which had

initially fixed 99 million kg as

the crop size for Karnataka, had

later revised it to 88 million kg,

anticipating a dip in the global

demand for tobacco in view of

COVID-19.

Against the crop size of 88 million kg, a total of 88.42 million

kg was sold across the 11 auction platforms in the State,

mostly in Mysuru district, from

September 30, 2020, when the

auction season began till March

22, 2021 when the auctions concluded.

Penalty

The Board had fixed a quota of

1,552 kg per barn and the farmers who had cultivated tobacco

in excess were levied a penalty

of Rs. 2 per kg and 10 per cent

on the proceeds of the sale of

tobacco.