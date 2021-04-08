Mysuru
A large percentage of tobacco
cultivated in the State during the
crop season 2020-21 turned out
to be low grade, hitting many
tobacco farmers hard.
Out of the 88.42 million kg of tobacco which was sold during the
recently concluded auction season
in Karnataka, as much as 39.11
million kg was graded as low
while 35.81 million kg was graded as medium and the remaining
13.5 million kg as bright.
According to Manjunath, Regional Manager of Tobacco
Board, Mysuru, the average
price commanded by bright
grade tobacco was Rs. 182.77
per kg and medium grade
fetched Rs. 138.76 kg. However,
the low grade tobacco was sold
for an average price of only Rs.
80.88 per kg.
While the highest bid for the
year 2020-21 was Rs. 264 per
kg, the lowest was just Rs. 20
per kg. The average price of tobacco for the year 2020-21
stood at Rs. 119.87 per kg.
The average price of tobacco,
however, appears to have been
witnessing a decline since the
last three years – Rs. 136 per kg
during 2018-19, dipped to Rs.
124 during 2019-20 before coming down to Rs. 119.87 during
2020-21.
Manjunath said the dip in average price of tobacco this year
was due to the large volumes of
low grade tobacco, which is attributed to climatic conditions.
Due to excessive rainfall, a large
quantity of tobacco yield turned
out to be of poor quality this
year, he said.
Meanwhile, President of Federation of VFC Tobacco Growers
Associations of Karnataka Javare Gowda sought to make it
clear that the dip in average
price of tobacco was purely on
account of decrease in good
quality tobacco. “The market
has sent a message that there is
a demand for good quality tobacco.”
He said he had recently convened a meeting of farmers with
tobacco merchants, where quality consciousness of the market
was discussed.
Hence, he said it was important
for the farmers to adapt better
agricultural practices, both
pre-harvesting and post-harvesting. Even though climatic conditions play a role in the quality
of tobacco output, the farmers
need to adopt the best practices
when it comes to picking the tobacco leaves, storing, bulking
and grading them.
He regretted that few farmers
carry out soil testing. Apart from
application of fertilizers, the
farmers should ensure that the
quality of soil is improved and
they need to take up measures
for the same.
The Tobacco Board, which had
initially fixed 99 million kg as
the crop size for Karnataka, had
later revised it to 88 million kg,
anticipating a dip in the global
demand for tobacco in view of
COVID-19.
Against the crop size of 88 million kg, a total of 88.42 million
kg was sold across the 11 auction platforms in the State,
mostly in Mysuru district, from
September 30, 2020, when the
auction season began till March
22, 2021 when the auctions concluded.
Penalty
The Board had fixed a quota of
1,552 kg per barn and the farmers who had cultivated tobacco
in excess were levied a penalty
of Rs. 2 per kg and 10 per cent
on the proceeds of the sale of
tobacco.
Mysuru