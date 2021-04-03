Ranchi

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is likely to remain in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, for a few more weeks. As per the health report sent to the jail authorities by the AIIMS Director, it may take four weeks for him to recover completely.

The 72-year-old RJD chief, after being diagnosed with symptoms of pneumonia, was shifted to AIIMS in January this year on the recommendation of an eight-member medical board, set up to look into his health condition. Yadav is also suffering from hypertension, diabetes, heart and kidney ailments.

In a move to bring Yadav back to Ranchi, Birsa Munda Central Jail Superintendent had sought a report from the AIIMS Director about his health condition. The AIIMS Director in his reply said that though Yadav is stable, he is not in a condition to get discharged from there.

“We have received a report from the AIIMS Director, where it has been said that he is not in a condition of getting discharged at this point of time as he is still under the process of recovery. He has sought another 2-4 weeks’ time during which there are chances of him getting him fully recovered,” said Jail IG Virendra Bhushan. The AIIMS Director, however, said the condition of Yadav is otherwise stable, he added.

According to jail IG Virendra Bhushan, an appropriate decision on whether Yadav will be lodged in jail or admitted again to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) will be taken, as per the report given by AIIMS once he is discharged from there.

After being convicted by a Special CBI Court in Ranchi on December 23, 2017 in the second fodder scam case involving the illegal withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury, the RJD chief was lodged in Birsa Munda Central jail in Ranchi but was shifted to RIMS on August 29, 2018, due to his deteriorating health condition.

Yadav, so far, has been convicted in four out of the five cases related to multi-crore fodder scam cases related to Chaibasa Treasury (RC20A/96) on September 30, 2013, another Chaibasa Treasury (RC68A/96) on January 24, 2018, Deoghar Treasury (RC 64A/96) on February 23, 2018 and Dumka Treasury (RC38A/96) on February 19.